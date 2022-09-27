Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Two O'Connell children have qualified for the Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Galloway-Smith on his pony Sammy (Bamborough Snigger), coach Megan Joerg and Molly Corbett on Ollie (Quirran Lea Strait Skip.) Picture by Alise McIntosh

TWO young O'Connell equestrian riders have been selected to compete in the 2022 Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.