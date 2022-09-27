TWO young O'Connell equestrian riders have been selected to compete in the 2022 Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.
Molly Corbett and Harrison Galloway-Smith were both selected to compete for the NSW teams in their respected events, as part of the national championships.
These national championships will take place at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre from September 26 to September 30.
The disciplines involved in this competition are dressage, show jumping, show horse, combined training and eventing.
Molly Corbett, at just 16 years old, was selected as part of the One Day Event (ODE) which involves dressage, show jumping and cross country.
"I made it to nationals in the 95cm eventing. It's three phases, dressage, show jumping and cross country," Molly said.
"I'm nervous, but mostly excited," she said.
Though Molly said she was nervous about competing at nationals, for her, being on a horse is where she feels most at home.
"I love being on a horse, I've been riding most of my life and I love it," she said.
Harrison Galloway-Smith was in agreeance, and said that being on a horse makes him feel really good.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
At only nine years old, Harrison, who qualified for the national team in the show horse discipline was optimistic about the competition and said he has been practicing for a long time.
"Usually I only train twice a week, but this week I've trained every day to get ready for the competition," he said.
"I'm just really excited to be going to inter school nationals and hopefully I do a good job on my pony."
Megan Joerg, who has been coaching children and adults alike in various horse riding disciplines for over 20 years, said she is very excited for Molly and Harrison, and is hopeful they perform to the best of their ability.
"I just hope that they can come back to me and say that they had a great time and their horse is happy and healthy and that they did the best they could," Ms Joerg said.
The focus for Ms Joerg, isn't coaching children to win national titles, but about teaching them to be proactive members of society.
"I don't coach for ribbons, I coach for the kids to become a better, more balanced athlete and a better, more balanced person," she said.
"Working with horses is an invaluable tool that sets them up for life.
"The horse teaches a child so much. It teaches them to be responsible ... they have to learn to be sympathetic and empathetic and they have to develop their coordination, they have to develop patience."
Though for Ms Joerg, the heart of her coaching is ensuring that children grow into balanced athletes, she is very proud of both Molly and Harrison for their achievements.
"I'm extremely proud, but I have to say that they're there through their own hard work and diligent approach to riding. Not only do they love it, but they understand that to compete at such a high level, it requires a lot of dedication," Ms Joerg said.
"To go out there and mix it with the best in Australia is hard ... but I think these kids have a very good shot at doing well at nationals."
Regardless of how the children perform, Ms Joerg will be happy with the results.
"If they come back and say that they did the best they could, that's a win for me," she said.
The Australian Interschool Championships attracts more than 2,000 school based competitors, family, friends and supporters from right around the country, and sees competitors aged 5 - 18 years old participate in the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.