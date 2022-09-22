ANGELA Hurst's return to driving on Wednesday night was almost a winning one at Bathurst Paceway but her husband decided to spoil the fun.
Hurst was back in the gig for the first time since giving birth to daughter Hallie, looking to drive the Katie Jenner-trained Onetwo Threecheese ($21) to an upset victory in the Bling It On @ Cobbity Equine Pace (1,730 metres).
That quest almost came to fruition as Onetwo Threecheese held out Rolltheseven ($2.40 favourite, Amanda Turnbull) and Shannons Ideal ($31, Travis Bullock) to his outside.
The only issue was that Hurst's husband, Nathan, has finished with a big turn of foot with his runner Tulhurst Terror ($4.40) was take the victory by a neck.
The two runners to Hurst's outside had obscured her view of the winner, giving her an unwelcome surprise when she made her way back to the home straight.
"I actually didn't think he'd beaten me," she said.
"I looked over when I went across the finish line and I knew that I had the two to my outside beat, and I came back to weigh in for first.
"The steward said to me 'You came second' and I said 'No I didn't'. Then they told me 'Your husband got you on the very outside'."
Hurst said it's having the reins in the hands again.
"It was a little bit hard to start with watching everyone else go around. If they had a bit drive it was even harder to sit back and watch," she laughed.
"In the end I was really happy to be back out there.
"We've got a few young horses coming through, which is exciting. I've been back doing trackwork for a while but during winter it was too hard to bring my baby. It's not fair on her to sit out in the cold."
The spoils were shared around during the night's eight races, with eight different drivers coming out on top.
