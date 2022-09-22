MEMBERS of Bathurst churches have come together for a service of thanksgiving in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
To mark the national day of mourning, a service was held on Thursday, September 22, at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral Bathurst for The Queen - the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
Around 200 people attended and Anglican Bishop Mark Calder said it was a very special occasion.
"I was so thankful that so many thought it was important to come and it was great to have something local," he said.
"We watched the funeral on Monday night but to be able to have something with our own friends, family and churches.
"There were people here from right across the churches, that was such an amazing encouragement, it was so special to be together."
During his address to the congregation, Bishop Calder spoke about how The Queen became more explicit about her trust in Jesus as the years went on.
He pulled quotes from some her Christmas addresses where she spoke clearly about her trust in Christ.
"My favourite one was from 2011 where she said, 'God sent to us, not a general or a philosopher as important though they are, but a savior with the power to forgive.'," Bishop Calder said.
"So the queen knew forgiveness and that forgiveness comes through Jesus, and I thought that was brilliant."
Bathurst Catholic Bishop Michael McKenna also attended the service in honour the The Queen, commenting on how hospitable and welcoming All Saints Anglican Cathedral was to all who attended.
Bishop McKenna said everyone came together and listened to the scripture, prayed together and sung hymns to God together.
The singing was led by a joint choir with over 40 members.
There were members from the Anglican Cathedral, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, the Presbyterian Church, the Baptist Church, the Uniting Church, All Saints College and Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange.
Some members were also from non-church choirs but still joined to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
"I thought they did brilliantly," Bishop Calder said.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and Bathurst member for parliament Paul Toole also attended the service.
