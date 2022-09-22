Western Advocate

All Saints Anglican Cathedral holds service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Catholic Bishop Michael McKenna, Catholic Deacon Josh Clayton, Anglican Canon Carla Archer, Anglican Bishop Mark Calder, Anglican Reverend Margaret Voerman, Anglican Dean of Bathurst James Hodson with mayor Robert Taylor and MP Paul Toole. Picture by Amy Rees

MEMBERS of Bathurst churches have come together for a service of thanksgiving in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.