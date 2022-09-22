THE Western Women's Rugby League competition may be starting in the midst of a busy schedule for many juniors across the region but the anticipation is still high around the Panorama Platypi camp ahead of Sunday's opening round.
Platypi head to Grenfell this weekend to take on Woodbridge across under 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and Opens, where the Panorama squads will hope they've shaken off the rust in time over their practice sessions.
Many players will still be fresh off their junior and senior league competitions while others will be coming across from different codes, all with the same desire - to help Panorama find premiership glory over the eight-round competition.
The previous competition was a breakthrough campaign for Panorama.
Platypi managed to score their first taste of premiership success when the under 13s won their grand final over Orange Vipers 24-14, and the senior team followed up with a 18-10 victory in their decider over Woodbridge.
Preparations have been challenging at times for the upcoming season, and Panorama president Cas Hanrahan said it's been a hectic period of sport for many players.
"Because everyone wants to get so much in, due to the abandonment of last year's finals, and we weren't able to play this competition at the end of last year, there's so much happening at the moment," she said.
"It's not just us playing our game. All the senior finals have only just finished so it's been only one or two weeks' break for anyone who played in those. It's been a bit challenging to get everyone together for training at the moment.
"But that training's important. I say to them that you've got to get straight into it because otherwise you're going to go out there and hurt yourselves."
Given that the under 13s enjoyed premiership success last season it's unsurprising to see a large number of players returning for the under 14s campaign this time around.
Hanrahan said the club's youngest age group is also enjoying a promising pre-season.
"Our under 12s have come a long way in the last couple of weeks. As an age group, we've picked up all the girls who played with the boys plus a lot of new league tag girls," he said.
"They've got a squad of just over 20 there and they're all absolutely loving it. We've also got a squad of 26 in the under 14s which is amazing. There's even a waiting list for that team.
"I think with more training and game time our teams are going to develop really well across the board. The eight season is great because - basing this off previous seasons - by week five or so they're really hitting the ball well and it's all starting to click."
There's expected to be some challenges ahead for the association's older sides but Hanrahan is keen to see how the team's bond and develop over the season.
"The 16s age group tapers off with numbers, not just for league tag, but other sports too. We've got a number of girls coming to play again plus others who weren't able to play at the beginning of this year," she said.
"The 18s will be interesting because they're the originals. They were the first under 15s team when this competition started three years ago. It'll be interesting to see not just the Platypi, but all the other teams, how they've progressed as well.
"In opens we've lost a few. Claudia McLaren's up in Queensland now but we do have Haylee Lepaio back after having her baby. After watching her at training she was going really well.
"There's a few league taggers coming to play. We have Meredith Jones and Erin Naden back to play again as well. Under Kev's [Grimshaw] guidance I think they'll go well."
Grimshaw returns to coach the defending champion Platypi opens side.
Emma Duke will lead the under 12s, Rachel Hodges is back in hopes of finding another premiership as 14s coach, Mick Carter coaches the under 16s and Shan Foley has Panorama's 18s team.
Game times at Grenfell this Sunday are under 12s at 9.30am, 14s at 10.20am, 16s at 11.30am, 18s at 12.45pm and opens rounding out the day at 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.