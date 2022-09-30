TWO groups have received the fee waivers they had sought from Bathurst Regional Council, despite council staff having recommended against the move.
The Bathurst and District Branch of the National Trust and Wiradyuri Elders wanted council to waive the venue hire charges of $481 associated with the use of Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) after holding an event there on August 14.
The event was a commemoration activity to recognise the Declaration of Martial Law on August 14, 1824, and was required to be relocated indoors due to bad weather.
Council staff had recommended that, instead of waiving the charges, the 20 per cent Local Community Organisation discount be applied.
At the September 21 council meeting, councillor Ian North immediately put forward an alternate motion to support the fee waiver, which was backed by the other councillors.
"I think in a situation where inclement weather is of course an issue, then I think it's more than appropriate to allow this community group to have a waiver of the fees," deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
It was the first of two waivers granted at the September meeting, with council also agreeing to a $600 partial waiver for fees associated with the Architects OutWest Learning Group's hire of the Bathurst Railway Museum.
The group held a housing forum at the museum on September 15 and was quoted $935 to use the facility.
Council staff recommended against the fee waiver in this instance, but Cr Kirralee Burke put forward a motion to support the group's request.
Cr Burke argued that council had an active part in the event by providing a presentation at the forum, and other presenters were there in a voluntary capacity for the betterment of Bathurst.
Her new motion was ultimately supported.
Council will fund the waiver through its Section 356 donations policy, while the waiver for the Martial Law commemoration will be funded from the BMEC Community Use allocation within Section 356.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.