Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Steven Long hoping to enjoy Western Premier League success in first year back with Panorama FC

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
September 23 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama's Steven Long and Dylan White will be hoping for grand final glory on Saturday. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

STEVEN Long will be hoping to take home a Western Premier League (WPL) winners' medal in his first year back with Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.