STEVEN Long will be hoping to take home a Western Premier League (WPL) winners' medal in his first year back with Panorama.
Long and his Panorama teammates will lock horns with minor premiers Waratahs in Orange on Saturday, with the Goats looking to with their first WPL title.
This year has been Long's first season with Panorama since 2017, having played state league football with Western NSW FC from 2018 and 2021.
He said he's feeling confident about the Goats' chances on Saturday.
"I'm really excited to come back and play [Waratahs] in the decider, especially knowing how they play after we played them a couple of weeks ago," he said.
"I'd been playing Western for the past few years, so I was coming back to Pano for the first time since 2017, so it's good to get into a grand final first year back."
Long admitted the standard of play in the WPL isn't too far off NPL4.
"It's a little bit more chaotic. There's a lot more people running for the full 90 minutes, instead of taking a touch, getting a bit more time on the ball," he said.
"Overall, it's not too far off NPL."
In Long's last season with Panorama, he played in a grand final, losing the Bathurst District Football men's premier league decider to CSU in 2017.
A teammate of Long back then was Dylan White, who has been with Panorama ever since, except for a year off in 2020.
White said the Goats have been building towards a WPL grand final for a number of years too.
"It's awesome. We had a few grand finals in the local comp, but the WPL grand final is just that extra step," he said.
"For us to be in the comp for three years and to have now made a grand final, it's a pretty awesome achievement. All the boys can't wait."
