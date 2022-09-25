The NAIDOC Week march returned to the streets of Bathurst, attracting a huge crowd of people proudly walking as one.
Adults and children all joined the walk, sporting Aboriginal banners, flags, shirts and jumpers.
NAIDOC Week is a time to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This year's theme is, 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!', which was certainly the case at the march on Monday morning.
A Western Advocate representative attended the march and captured some of the excited faces.
