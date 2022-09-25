Western Advocate
Photos

Hundreds of Bathurst residents joined the NAIDOC Week march

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
September 25 2022 - 12:30am
The NAIDOC Week march returned to the streets of Bathurst, attracting a huge crowd of people proudly walking as one.

