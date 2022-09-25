Western Advocate
Our History

How Bathurst managed when the Macquarie River was running low | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macquarie River circa 1915.

THIS Gregory photo of an early scene of a rather low Macquarie River was taken around 1915.

To the right, a post and rail fence and a couple of small buildings can be seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.