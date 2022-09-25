To the right, a post and rail fence and a couple of small buildings can be seen.
In February 1914, Mr. J. Lowrie, a Bathurst waterworks engineer, installed a steam-driven centrifugal pump in one of the wells on the Macquarie River in order to augment the city's water supply as the river level was so very low.
He reported to the Bathurst City councillors that it was pumping at the rate of 6000 gallons an hour continuously.
Initially, there were some difficulties regarding the free working of the plant.
A cool change came along to give some relief at the waterworks, but more hot days would affect increased consumption.
At Christmas in 1914, Bathurst was receiving good rainfalls in intermittent showers, though heavier falls had been registered out west.
With the low water levels, snakes were heading down closer to the Macquarie River.
Brown snakes, tiger snakes, eastern browns and red-bellied black snakes had been reported around Bathurst and the associated district.
A high-level Macquarie River also caused other problems such as when Messrs M. O'Connor and F. Walker had an unpleasant experience a year or so earlier.
When crossing the Macquarie River - which at present was higher than it had been the case for some time - at the George Street falls in a sulky, the horse was washed off its feet and carried downstream for a considerable distance.
For a time it appeared as if the horse would be drowned, but after much difficulty it managed to reach safety, but not before the occupants of the sulky had been drenched and given cause to feel very uneasy.
In early March 1915, the Bathurst Times reported that there were tons of dead fish on the river.
Mr. W. A. Waterson, of the Macquarie, writing to Mr. W. Tanner, of Dulwich Hill, referred to the recent heavy rise in the Macquarie River.
He stated that there was a rise in the river from Tambaroora and Bathurst.
They had six inches of rain up there, adds Mr. Waterson, and the river rose about seven feet, followed by another rise.
Two tonnes of dead fish passed his place weighing from 1/2lb to 100lb each.
The banks were also six inches deep in shrimps.
It was the rush of rubbish and dirt that killed the fish.
His boys got a Murray cod weighing 74lb and dozens weighing from 2lb to 20lb.
The Chinese farmers on the river flat were also complaining about the lack of water in the Macquarie River.
The women folk would carry water from a hole that had been dug in the riverbed.
They carried two heavy wooden buckets using a timber wooden yolk.
The yoke fitted behind their neck with the weight taken across their shoulders.
Usually, the handmade buckets were hung on rope or chains.
Local farmers were taking the opportunity in the dryer conditions and low dam levels to clean out their dams.
For many years the Macquarie River proved a popular spot for Sunday school and private picnics.
Easter Monday picnics were set apart for Wesleyan and Congregational Sunday schools as youngsters would meet in their varying Sunday school locations before setting out to the river in a number of spring wagons.
Children would be accompanied by the older members of their church, who would watch the young people enjoying themselves.
Usually, some sports would be organised before luncheon was served.
Organisers would set up games and sports such as lawn tennis, croquet, cricket, and handball.
Prizes would be forthcoming and certainly enjoyed by all who received prizes.
By August 1916, the waterworks engineer reported to the council that the replacement plant was working satisfactorily.
The brake pump had been withdrawn from the main well and installed at number one airshaft for the purpose of supplying the main engines while the new pump was being installed.
