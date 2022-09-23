TWO rival codes will come together on Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.
CSU Mungoes and CSU Mustards will clash at Diggings Oval for the Line and Length Cup, to help raise much needed funds and awareness for mental health.
The match will be played under rugby league rules and while there's an actual trophy to play for, Mungoes coach Kurt Norton is expecting a great atmosphere amongst both teams on Saturday.
He said it'll be a great occasion to raise money for mental health.
"It's a big thing [mental health], especially in today's age. It's not quite as a taboo subject as it use to be," he said.
"Everyone tries to get around it and it's for a good cause. The boys at Line and Length are previous Mungoes and Mustards, which is a good thing. It makes it feel a bit closer to home. Everyone's just really keen for it."
With both teams having not played much of their respective code of late - both of their competitions ended last month - Norton is understandably expecting some of his boys to be slightly rusty.
"I definitely think there'll be some rusty boys out there, for sure," he said.
"We've had a couple runs around but nothing too big. All the boys are just itching to get around each other, which is the main part of this game."
Regardless of the expected good atmosphere amongst the match, Norton said he's expecting both teams to go hard.
"You want to get the one up on them, so I think it'll be a good, healthy competition," he said.
A big crowd is also expected for the match.
"I think both teams will be expecting a pretty good turnout," Norton said.
"Hopefully we can get some better weather than what we've been getting."
A Mungoes-Mustards match hasn't been played since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rugby union club taking the bragging rights back in 2019.
The then New Holland Cup champions won 34-16, with Chris Shephard bagging four tries in the mid-week match.
Kick-off in Saturday's match is at 1.30pm.
