SCONE trainer Cameron Crockett had intentions to send four runners to this Sunday's $110,000 Bathurst feature, The Panorama, but that number is almost certain to be reduced.
Crockett has Commando Hunt, Primal Scream, Pure Fuego and Don'tforgetmonica among the acceptances for the event but the latter of that group looks to be the only 100 per cent certain starter in The Panorama.
Former Country Championships Final runner-up Commando Hunt was set to headline the group coming to Tyers Park but Crockett has stated he is more likely to send the five-year-old around at Tamworth the following day.
At that event Commando Hunt would carry 2.5kgs less than he would have at Bathurst.
The Panorama currently uses a weighting system where benchmark 80 runners are allocated 61 kilograms while horses at 84 and above to carry maximum of 63kgs (subject to age and sex allowances).
Crockett said a race with triple figure prizemoney that aims to be a lead up event for the richest Australian race for country-trained horses, The Kosciuszko, should be run as open class.
"Commando Hunt might go to Tamworth the next day where he's got less weight, because he's just getting prepared for the Kosciuszko," he said.
"I reckon The Panorama is a great race but I think having it as a benchmark 80 is a bit of a joke, to be honest.
"It really should be open company. We don't have enough open handicaps for good horses in the bush as it is. It's a race that touts itself as a lead up to the Kosciuszko, well there's a horse who's going to the Kosciuszko who has to go around with 63kg.
"I fully understood it was a benchmark race, so I knew he'd have that weight when I nominated him, but races of that calibre need to be open company. You don't go to the city and see the big boys running in the top races as a benchmark 80."
The pair of Don'tforgetmonica and Pure Fuego, the two most likely to journey to Bathurst, will have tough draws to overcome.
"Don'tforgetmonica will definitely be coming. The two other boys have got 63kgs, so it's a question of whether they go to this or Tamworth the next day instead. Pure Fuego will probably start at Bathurst," Crockett said.
"Don'tforgetmonica has been flying. Her last run at Muswellbrook was super. She had a little minor setback after that. We had to back off her a little bit after that and get her going again but she's back in a really good place.
"I would have liked a kinder draw for her. She's got that mid gate speed where she gets out but can't really go forward, which makes her only option to settle back a little further than she'd like.
"Reece Jones rides her very well. He hasn't been beaten on her from the two starts he's had.
"Pure Fuego has a wide draw and doesn't have the gate speed to overcome it. He'll have to go back, which makes it tricky at Bathurst. He ran in this last year but wasn't quite right."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.