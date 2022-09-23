Western Advocate
Council

Bathurst Regional Council's COVID-19 losses exceed $7.5 million

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Regional Council has lost millions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. File picture

BATHURST Regional Council has taken a $7.6 million hit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's not the only factor putting stress on council's finance department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.