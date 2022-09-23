BATHURST Regional Council has taken a $7.6 million hit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's not the only factor putting stress on council's finance department.
A new mayoral minute has highlighted the significant impact that the pandemic has had since it was declared in early 2020.
Over the last three financial years, there has been an impact of $7,629,389 on the council.
Even with restrictions having eased in recent months as Australians learn to live with the virus, the financial impacts have continued to accumulate, with a further $341,000 loss recorded in the June 2022 quarter.
But the pandemic isn't the only thing causing financial stress for council.
Discussion at the September 21 meeting highlighted the impact of the infrastructure backlog and cost shifting from higher levels of government.
General manager David Sherley said council has managed to avoid a budget deficit thus far, but it is getting harder to do that.
"At this stage we are continuing to maintain a balanced budget, as well as our end of year financials have been as balanced as we can make them, but pressures will continue and that will mean council will need to look at revenue flows or the service levels provided," he said.
Director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, expanded on this later when asked by councillor Marg Hogan to identify what the key issues are that council is facing in relation to its financial future.
He said that the asset backlog "continues to be a benchmark that we're not achieving within our organisation".
"Similarly, it's a line that's often thrown away, but it's cost shifting. That's where the costs or services are being now imposed on local government which were previously administrated by other spheres of government and not coming down with the appropriate financials to support," Mr Jones said.
"And probably the last one of significance is that Bathurst is growing, and our ability to continue to raise revenue to support that growth is actually being hampered by the rapid rate at which we are growing.
"Councils are now being challenged to look at other alternate revenue streams to basically make them financially sustainable for the future."
Throughout the September 21 meeting, Cr Jess Jennings warned that council would need to be even more careful with its expenditure to ensure every cent is used wisely.
"That financial impact is real and it is very significant, over $7.5 million and counting, and when you add that to the relentless cost shifting that occurs on local governments from primarily state governments, plus our infrastructure backlog, this [mayoral minute] does nothing but to highlight and underscore just how precious every cent is of ratepayers' money and our council budget," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
