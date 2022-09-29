WITH swooping season upon us, it is important to remember that the magpies are only protecting their babies, and the best way to protect ourselves is to be aware and stay away.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry has brought back the magpie map, a website that informs residents where maggies are swooping in the Bathurst region.
The idea was triggered after Cr Fry's nephew was swooped at a local park, so he thought the map would be a great way for residents to plan their outings around avoiding problematic areas.
"Back by popular demand is my magpie map, which links you to a customisable map which users can input sightings of either magpies or plovers," Cr Fry said.
"People found use in it last time so I've had a few inboxes and people reaching out asking if it's back up and running again.
"It's free to use and people can have it in their pocket and plan their route to try to avoid magpies and plovers."
Because birds move around, the data from last year's map has been cleared and it's ready to start again with up-to-date sightings.
Cr Fry said he has already added the first plover to the map, which swoops him most mornings on Mount Panorama.
While swooping birds can be a hindrance, and give kids quite a fright, it is important to remember that they're only protecting their babies.
With magpies possessing an amazing memory, the best thing to do is stay away and leave them alone.
"We have to remember that magpies are just protecting their young and it's better to circumnavigate them and this map should not be used for anything else other than that," Cr Fry said.
"They're incredibly intelligent birds. If you've been in an area for a while the chances of them remembering you are quite high, so they'll recognise you're behaviour over the years and if you are trying to actively circumnavigate them they probably won't attack you."
In addition to the map, the website provides links to other sites with important information about magpies and their behaviour.
There is also a sign that people can print out and place in an area that has a magpie nest, to warn locals walking by.
With running away a natural reaction, swooping birds can lead to dangerous situations with children, and Cr Fry said it's a pleasure to bring the magpie map back to the community for another year.
