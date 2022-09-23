Western Advocate
Gary Jubelin: I Catch Killers Live show to tour Bathurst

Updated September 23 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
After looking evil in the face, former top cop Gary Jubelin will bare his soul at live shows. File picture

As former homicide detective Gary Jubelin prepares to take his I Catch Killers Live show on the road to regional NSW including Bathurst, he admits he'd love to "have a go" at the case of missing Bathurst woman Janine Vaughan.

