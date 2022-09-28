Western Advocate

Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan says Bathurst businesses enjoying post-COVID boom

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan.

ABERCROMBIE House owner Christopher Morgan says the local tourism industry is enjoying an upsurge in visitors, following two horrendous years.

