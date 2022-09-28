ABERCROMBIE House owner Christopher Morgan says the local tourism industry is enjoying an upsurge in visitors, following two horrendous years.
Following a 24-month period where NSW has been ravaged by bushfires, a pandemic and floods, Mr Morgan said the Bathurst community and visitors from further afield have been tremendously supportive in helping kick-start the local tourism industry once again.
"I think all the tourism assets of our region are experiencing the same phenomena right now, which is a real upsurge in through-the-gate tourism," he said.
"There's been a really big uptake to buying tickets to ticketed events. It's incredibly positive and it's a complete renewal after those two difficult years."
Mr Morgan described the last two years as "utterly forgettable", but even during the tough times, he said he was inundated with support.
READ MORE:
"While it was quite difficult, there was a sense that the local community became aware that a lot of us in small business were doing it tough and the response was that everyone backed us," he said.
"There was a really great sense of support in the community. Xanthe [Morgan] and I at Abercrombie House have been really grateful but I think we reflect everyone's attitude for that kind of support."
Abercrombie House offers a number of tours through its premises, as well as high tea and roast lunch events.
Mr Morgan said tickets for these events have been snapped up well in advance.
"We've been very, very busy and all of our high teas and roast lunch days have been selling out months in advance," he explained.
"Through-the-gate visitation is also high. That's because people from the coast decided they wanted to explore inland Australia and regional areas.
"Bathurst's timing was perfect, because we've spent years building Bathurst up as a really strong destination in its own right. It's an absolute win after a very difficult period."
Mr Morgan believes the demand by visitors is even higher than before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's much more in demand than what it was before," he said.
"We were going well before but then it came to a great standstill. It's bounced back quickly and stronger than any of us have ever seen."
In terms of how long the sustained tourism boom will last, it's like how long a piece of string is.
But Mr Morgan believes the boom won't be leaving anytime soon.
"I think throughout the tourism industry there's a sense this will be a sustained period of strong trade because so many people are much keener to explore their own nation than travel abroad," he said.
"It's going to be strong well into the future. Bathurst has placed itself in the middle of that strengthening. I think we're in for a long period of really good news in the Bathurst visitors economy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.