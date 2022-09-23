Western Advocate
Court

Former Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke has seen a forensic psychologist ahead of his District Court trial

By Court Reporter
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:20am, first published 2:30am
Court to consider former mayor, Bobby Bourke's mental fitness to stand trial

A former mayor accused of blackmailing a fellow councillor over her mental health status has seen a psychologist to determine his fitness for trial.

