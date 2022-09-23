Court to consider former mayor, Bobby Bourke's mental fitness to stand trial

A former mayor accused of blackmailing a fellow councillor over her mental health status has seen a psychologist to determine his fitness for trial.
Ex-Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke was charged in relation to a letter allegedly sent to his former colleague, then-councillor Jacqui Rudge in 2020.
Robert William Bourke, 66, of Leo Grant Drive, Kelso, had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges: holder of public office misconduct himself and demand with menaces intent to influence public duty.
Bourke, who resigned from his position of mayor in July 2021, was charged in November 2021 following an investigation by police and appeared in Orange District Court earlier this month where his not guilty pleas were confirmed.
The case had been put over to Orange District Court on September 16 to determine a date and location and a trial date was set down for later next month.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
However, on Friday Bourke's case was raised in Orange District Court again.
A legal representative said Bourke saw a forensic psychologist on September 21, and the report is expected to be submitted to the defence on October 3 regarding a "fitness issue".
Judge Graham Turnbull adjourned the case to October 7 for the defence and the prosecution to further discuss the fitness issue, which was not further disclosed.
Bourke was not present in court and has been excused from appearing on October 7 if he is legally represented.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.