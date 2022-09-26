BATHURST basketballers will brush shoulders with some of the best in the sport, when they attend a FIBA Women's World Cup double-header on Tuesday.
At least twenty Bathurst female basketballers will walk onto the Sydney court for the Mali-Canada and Serbia-France fixtures, as a part of the Little Champions Hoyts Program.
Jade Pheils, from Bathurst Goldminers, described the experience as a "once in a life time opportunity".
"We've got 20 girls aged between eight and 12 going down," she said.
"They'll attend a double-header game, which they'll go out onto the court for both games and stand in front of the teams, while the national anthems are sung.
"The girls do get free tickets and they'll go down with their parents to watch the games.
"It's a once in a life time opportunity. It's very exciting."
Ms Pheils said there'll no doubt be an opportunity for some of the Bathurst youngsters to meet and greet some of the professional players.
"They need to be down there an hour and half prior to the first, so I think there's a chance for them to properly meet the players," he said.
"I did notice when the Opals played, there was some interaction on court between players and children. There's every option to have that brief encounter.
"The experience is just fantastic."
She believes the extra exposure will no doubt help boost the profile of women's basketball in Bathurst.
"Over the last 18 months, there's been a big push from the I Am A Girl program," she said.
"We've also got an ex-Australia player [Razz Muir] at WRAS doing some Tuesday sessions with the girls. That started with five to six girls and now the biggest turnout was 40.
"There's a lot more exposure in Bathurst is helping with numbers."
This year is just the second time Australia has hosted the FIBA Women's World Cup, with the last being in 1994 when the Opals finished fourth.
Australia is just one of four nations to win the Women's World Cup (the others being the United States, Soviet Union and Brazil), defeating Russia by 17 points in the 2006 final.
