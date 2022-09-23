BATHURST Goldminers have announced their squads for the new junior representative basketball season, with the naming of final teams to be made on Friday next week.
Goldminers managed to take out three division two finals during this year's Western Junior League campaign and they'll be looking to turn that into top grade success across under 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s in the upcoming season.
The announcement of the final Goldminers teams will follow the association's upcoming annual general meeting on Thursday night.
Bathurst Goldminers coaching co-ordinator Jade Pheils said numbers at team trials were impressive.
"It's been a very encouraging turnout. Our participation probably increased by around 50 per cent so I'd say that interest is quite high," she said.
"We've got great quality players in our squads. We'll aim to announce our teams after our AGM."
Goldminers won't have teams return to all grades this season but some age groups are looking healthier than ever for the city.
"We won't have an 18s girls this year because of a lack of participation there but we've seen an increase in numbers over our 14s and 16s boys, so we're hoping to get two teams into each of those competitions," Pheils said.
"They had 30 kids trial in the under 14s boys this year, which was great."
Pheils is hopeful that the Goldminers committee can once again get their sides extra match time before the new Western Junior League competition rolls around.
"We're hoping that from a regional point of view that we'll be able to get some trial games organised," she said.
"Last year we connected with Penrith, in a development sense, and managed to get some trials there as well so hopefully that's something that can continue as well."
Dates for the 2023 Western Junior League season are yet to be released.
