A REMARKABLE local Indigenous woman, who was among the supporters of the 1965 Freedom Ride that raised awareness about the appalling living conditions and racism experienced by Indigenous Australians, was honoured at a recent rugby league knockout at Walgett.
Pat Crawford, who died in March 2020, had a side, the Diddie's Dragons, entered in the competition in her memory.
The Diddie's Dragons, featuring a number of Bathurst players, including Pat's son Des Crawford, as well as four of her grandchildren, was one of 24 teams that competed in the event.
This year's knockout was one of the biggest ever held, which organisers said was not surprising given the events are always about much more than rugby league.
They also offer Indigenous people from all over the state the chance to come together and connect with family and their culture.
Event co-ordinator, Rikka Lamb, said the carnivals are often the only time each year some family members see each other, so the impact COVID had and the cancellation of almost all the knockouts around the state in recent years had been huge for a number of communities.
Pat's husband Laurie Crawford agreed, saying the team served as both a family reunion and a commemoration of Pat's life.
"Diddie's Dragons represented Pat Crawford Memorial Side. Diddie was Pat's nickname, and she was very much a staunch St George Dragons supporter for countless years," he said.
Pat was also well-known for her work at Bathurst Base Hospital, where she was an Aboriginal liaison officer for 18 years.
Her cultural intelligence, work ethic, cheerful outlook, teamwork mentality, leadership and diligence was well-known throughout the health sector, as was her support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Pat was well-respected throughout the health organisation for being the "go-to" person for a certain skill, for getting things done and for accomplishing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patient care in a culturally sensitive and appropriate manner.
But her work supporting Indigenous people began long before her time in Bathurst. Before moving to the city, she showed her amazing leadership potential.
It was 1965 when activist Charles Perkins led the Freedom Ride through Pat's hometown of Walgett.
He was looking for some Aboriginal girls to partner with the University of Sydney students participating in the ride and to go and hold a protest rally at the local picture theatre - where, shockingly, Indigenous people were not allowed to sit upstairs.
Three young Aboriginal girls came forward, and Pat was one of them.
Laurie said Aboriginal people were not allowed upstairs and, instead, had to sit at the front of the theatre and get a stiff neck from being too close to the screen.
The three girls purchased their tickets to go upstairs and got to the top, where they were told by the proprietor that there were "no blacks allowed".
The University of Sydney students, along with the three local girls, held a mini protest by sitting on the stairs.
The police were called and the students and the girls were removed.
The girls were held for four hours at the police station before being released to their parents. They were charged and made history by becoming the first Aboriginal women to be charged with protesting.
Laurie said that, some time later, the girls fronted court, where the charges were dismissed, but said that was much for political reasons rather than legal.
"What the girls did not know at the time was the incredibly significant impact their actions would have in turning the tide in dismantling the colour bar at the picture theatre," he said.
"Their actions inspired a cultural change across Walgett by signifying the opposition of racial prejudice."
He said the footy team wanted to honour her efforts, which also included a significant role in getting the Towri Aboriginal Multifunctional Centre built and operational in Bathurst.
"This is her legacy to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children of Bathurst," he said.
