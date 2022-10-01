Western Advocate
Good News

Pat Crawford's legacy honoured in Walgett rugby league carnival

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pat Crawford Memorial Side, also known as Diddie's Dragons.

A REMARKABLE local Indigenous woman, who was among the supporters of the 1965 Freedom Ride that raised awareness about the appalling living conditions and racism experienced by Indigenous Australians, was honoured at a recent rugby league knockout at Walgett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.