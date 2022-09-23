Western Advocate
Charles Sturt University students participated in a multi-casualty road incident scenario

By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
CSU students bringing order out of chaos in crash simulation exercise.

THIRD-year paramedic students at Charles Sturt University (CSU) participated in a multi-casualty scenario, road incident simulation on Friday September 23.

