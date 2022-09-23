IT'S not been the most ideal lead up for a triathlon that Stephen Jackson can remember but he's ready to give it his all at this Sunday's Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney at Penrith.
Jackson is among several Bathurst competitors who will be chasing qualifying spots for next year's Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Finland when they take part in this weekend's race.
There's often mental hurdles that competitors have to deal with when they take on such a demanding race but Jackson just got handed another one on Friday afternoon.
"Preparation hasn't been ideal but we were inspired when we were up at Sunny Coast watching Peta [Cutler] and co go around there," he said.
"They've just announced that a chunk of the course will be under speed control due to damage from the floods, so there's a bit of rough ground, and that's where I got double flats a few years ago.
"I had to ride the back half of the course on flat tyres, and that's not recommended."
Bathurst has enjoyed a great participation rate across Ironman 70.3 events this season.
The city recently had Peta Cutler (4:20.50, second in her division), Keith Tuynman (4:59.20) and Stephen Page (5:18.22) take on the Sunshine Coast Ironman 70.3 race earlier this month.
Several Bathurst participants who were involved in May's Port Macquarie Ironman 70.3 race are journeying to Penrith this weekend looking to build on those performances.
Richard Hobson will hope to improve on the time of 4:53:35, which took him to eighth place in the 50-54 years division at Port Macquarie.
Fellow Port Macquarie entrants Jamie Rivett (5:27:06) and Gavin Borg (5:38:21) are also on the entry list for this Sunday's race.
Nick Hosking, Tim Miller and Kath Stutsel also have entered for Western Sydney.
Some entrants for the Western Sydney race opted to carry over their entries from pre-COVID 70.3 events, which has made this weekend's race a long-awaited one for those participants.
Jackson is among that group, and he's hoping to use Sunday's race as a stepping stone for events later into the season.
"This is more of a preparation for December when Jenn [Arnold] and I go to Busselton. I'll be doing the full Ironman and she'll be doing the half," he said.
"I'll be giving this one a go just to get back into the swing of things. This entry is one that rolled forward and rolled forward again. At least I've popped into a new age group this time, which gives me a half chance.
"The worlds are in Finland next year and I'll certainly give it a go to try and qualify for that, and I'll probably give another one a go at some time in the next six months."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
