JESSICA Cole has been left overwhelmed after the Bathurst community came together to raise over $93,000 for her battle with cancer.
Ms Cole was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of cervical cancer (neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma), which has resulted in extensive treatment in Orange and Sydney.
In response to the life-changing news, a number of Ms Cole's friends rallied together to organise a charity auction night at the Greens on William in early September.
There were hundreds of donations; local businesses, companies and individuals were sponsors; and there were more than 200 people in attendance.
Unfortunately, the Coles couldn't attend the night, but they were watching on via a video link.
"We're so thankful to the businesses. We just haven't had a second to thank everyone," she said.
"I knew once Tamara [Hardy from Perthville Public School] was organising something, whatever she was going to organise was going to be good.
"In terms of rallying together the community and even watching the bidding from behind the screen, we were just gobsmacked. We were just looking at each other going, 'what?'."
Her husband Matt Cole added: "It was really unbelievable how much everyone came together because it was a beautiful thing. Considering how everyone is struggling right now, to see everyone dig deep is great."
Money raised on the night will go towards accessing cancer treatment in the United States.
"Treatment depends on where the cancer comes back, what stage it is and what the doctor decides to do," Ms Cole explained.
"It would be about six months of treatment in the US, which is about $150,000. So this money raised will help get a really good head-start on tackling it when it does come back."
It was only by chance that Ms Cole discovered she had cancer.
Six weeks after the birth of her daughter Frankie, she went for a check-up.
She said she had been feeling tired, though that's not something out of the ordinary for a new mum, but after a few tests following her check-up, it was confirmed she had stage three cancer.
Ms Cole's rare form of cancer is caused by the sexually-transmitted HBV-18 virus, a rare variant of HBV (human papillomavirus).
According to research, 80-90 per cent of adults will get HBV in their lifetime but most adults' immune systems can suppress it.
"Healthy adults, their immune systems are supposed to suppress it and get rid of it within two years," Ms Cole said.
"But for some people like myself, it doesn't. That's obviously when it causes the cancer. The government knows it's an issue and they're now giving the HBV vaccines to year seven students and not just girls but boys as well, who are silent carriers."
While treatment has been going well, Ms Cole said the cancer will return; it's just a matter of when.
She'll have scans every 12 weeks but, statistically speaking, there's a 70 per cent chance the cancer will take her life in five years and there is a 93 per cent chance that it'll take her life at some point in the future.
The goal of future treatment in the United States, however, is to help cure Ms Cole of her cancer.
"America's goal is to treat me over there, to try to cure me," she said.
"In America, they'll try to hit me with as much chemo as they can, or immunotherapy or clinical trials. It'll just depend on where the cancer comes back."
Ms Cole's biggest hope from her battle with cancer is to raise awareness for HBV and the HBV-18 variant, as well as making sure everyone gets checked.
"That's why we've been so open about what causes the cancer, because it's been just a big issue," she said.
"I got the vaccine and was told it was a cervical cancer vaccine, but it's not. It's a HBV vaccine, to help stop a sexually transmitted virus. I wasn't aware of that and so many people aren't."
The easiest way for a female to check if they have HBV is to get a pap smear.
"The biggest way we can give back is to make sure all the girls get pap smears," Mr Cole said.
"If they do come across HBV-18, we're more than happy to help them out and talk to them with what we've been through."
