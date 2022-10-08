Western Advocate
Our People

Jessica Cole overwhelmed by Bathurst's support as she faces battle with cancer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Cole with her husband Matt and daughter Frankie. Picture by Phil Blatch

JESSICA Cole has been left overwhelmed after the Bathurst community came together to raise over $93,000 for her battle with cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.