A PREMIERSHIP season became all the more special for Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley on Friday night as he claimed the Ken Laird Memorial Trophy for club person of the year.
Oxley took the reins as first grade head coach once again in 2022 and helped steer the Bulldogs to a memorable season, which culminated in a grand final victory on home soil over long time rivals Orange Emus.
He's won his share of accolades in his playing years for the club but Friday night's honour marks the first time that Oxley has been recognised for achievements off the field.
"Ken Laird was a legend of the club and I person I held in very high esteem. Across the game he's one of the best, so it's very special to receive that award. It wasn't something I was expecting," Oxley said.
"I really enjoyed my involvement with the club this year. I'm just really humbled to win this.
"I put a lot of work in on the field with [co-coach] Chris Plunkett but I really enjoyed the work off the field, just finding a role in the club where I was able to help others."
Oxley said being given the award at a club where many people are deserving of winning it makes it all the more special.
"The club is only strong because of everyone's contributions. People like Phil Newton, Shane Cantrill and Mel Waterford put in so much work. They're devoted to the club and that's why it does well," he said.
"The work of so many means that everything happens seamlessly. It's such a simple process because there's so many people around you doing the same thing."
Oxley led the Bulldogs to a second place finish on the ladder this season and then the team earned grand final hosting rights by bringing down the Cowra Eagles in the major semi-final.
Then the Bulldogs emulated their efforts from three years earlier by beating the Emus at Ashwood Park in the last match of the year.
It was part of a massive day for the club, where four grades enjoyed a grand final experience on home turf.
"As a coach I had a vision of inclusiveness for the season and this presentation night was an outstanding example of how close this club is. There was a lot of love and happiness in the room," Oxley said.
"The players, supporters, sponsors and volunteers are the heart of the club and that heart was pumping strongly on Friday night. I love being around it. One person doesn't build that, it's the contribution of everybody."
As for 2023? You can count on Oxley coming back to continue what he started.
"I'll definitely be back. I'm not going away any time soon," he said.
"I loved it. I get a lot out of everything I put in. We had a few players this year who had their best seasons, in my opinion, and if there's any small contribution I made towards that then that gives me a lot of energy and enthusiasm.
"I get far more out of the club then what I put in. That's a selfish part of why I do it, because it's such a rewarding place to be."
The Tim Dunne Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship went the way of Bulldogs women's player Mel Waterford.
The David Sachs Memorial Trophy for the best former colts-age player in their first season of grade rugby went to Harvey Thurston while the women's equivalent, the Harold Weal Memorial Trophy, went to Zoe Lee.
Adam Plummer was named most consistent player, Poosha Mcphillamy was the rookie of the year and the John Maynard Club Encouragement Award was won by Lily McIntosh.
Representative awards went to Peter Fitzsimmons and Joe Nash (senior men), Jacinta Windsor (women) and Bailey Warren (colts).
