Bathurst Bulldogs first grade coach Dean Oxley named Ken Laird Memorial Trophy winner for 2022

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 24 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:45am
A PREMIERSHIP season became all the more special for Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley on Friday night as he claimed the Ken Laird Memorial Trophy for club person of the year.

