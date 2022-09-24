A five-year-old child has been reported missing after two vehicles became trapped in floodwaters in Tullamore on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to the McGrane Way at Tullamore, north-west of Parkes, just before 8pm on Friday, September 23 following reports the occupants of two vehicles had become trapped in floodwaters.
Officers from the Central West Police District, along with officers from local SES and Rural Fire Services with a flood boat, rescued four people who were clinging to trees to escape the floodwaters.
NSW paramedics also attended the location.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police said they have been told a five-year-old child from one of the vehicles has not yet been accounted for.
The four rescued people have been taken by ambulance to Dubbo Hospital for treatment.
"The two vehicles remain submerged in floodwaters and police will remain onsite and wait until they can access the vehicles," a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement released on Saturday morning.
The areas of Tullamore and the Central West Police District have been subject to heavy rainfall over the past few days.
A large number of roads in the Parkes Shire remain closed due to flooding, making access to McGrane Way difficult.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.