Western Advocate
Breaking

Five-year-old missing in floodwater at Tullamore: Emergency services on the scene after two cars swept away

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated September 24 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A five-year-old child has been reported missing, while four others have been rescued and taken to Dubbo Hospital after their cars became trapped in floodwaters in Tullamore. Picture by NSW RFS

A five-year-old child has been reported missing after two vehicles became trapped in floodwaters in Tullamore on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.