MADISON Wilson and Meg Harris remember what it was like to receive advice from Australia's leading swimmers when they were younger, so the pair of Olympic gold medallist jumped at the chance to offer their support for Bathurst swimmers on Saturday.
The Olympians were at CityFit to help run a clinic for Bathurst juniors swimmers, and in the midst of a busy schedule Wilson and Harris were each happy to find time to help out.
"I've actually never helped run a clinic before, but it's rewarding coming out to do something like this. It's great getting to meet the kids," Harris said.
"We're both from rural places in Queensland so it's especially important for us to come to smaller towns and let the young country swimmers see the medals and learn the tips and tricks for something that's close to our hearts," Wilson added.
"It's definitely a hard thing to fit in with the training and the travel that we do but this one worked out perfectly. We're inbetween starting back training and going away for world cups in a few weeks."
Wilson, 28, and Harris, 20, have built up an impressive list of achievements while representing their country, most notably as ever-reliable relay options for Australia.
Two Olympic gold medals belong to Wilson thanks to her efforts in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Rio and Tokyo games, and has also achieved world records this year in the 4x100m mixed free (at the World Championships) and 4x200m free (Commonwealth Games).
Harris' first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was certainly one the savour, as she formed part of Australia's world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team for the final alongside Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell.
The pair also have seven World Championships gold medals between them.
They brought several of their medals with them to Bathurst to give those at the clinic a chance to get a closer look.
"Getting out to show young swimmers what we do, and seeing them excited about that makes us excited to get back in and work, knowing that what we're doing is changing lives," Harris said.
"It was always exciting when I was younger when athletes would come and visit. I know as a child you don't take it for granted. I remember looking at the medals they brought when I was younger," Wilson said.
When it comes to advice for aspiring young swimmers Harris said it's vital to make use of support networks that you have.
"For me, it's important to remember that there's always going to be people out there ready to help you," she said.
"People will be there to help you get to where you want to be, and if it's something that you really want to do you can pursue it."
Wilson believes it's important to not just set aims for your career but to never lose sight of what makes swimming enjoyable.
"The biggest thing I hope kids remember to do is to set goals and always have something to strive for," she said.
"I know in my career when I've struggled to find something that I want to improve I tend to struggle with the sport, so it's important to always find some fun in what you're doing."
