THE 2022 edition of the CSU Mungoes vs Mustards charity match was a one-way affair on Saturday as the rugby league side proved far too strong in their own sport.
After giving up the first try of the day the Mungoes would then pile on the points in a 58-6 win over their rugby union counterparts at Diggins Oval.
Blake Maher and Zac Hunt were standout performers for the Mungoes in the big win, each scoring a brace and looking like line break threats throughout the match.
Mungoes coach Kurt Norton said it was a fun way to end the season.
"It's all for good cause. Everyone wants to win but it's played in good spirits," he said.
"It gets a bit firey, as it always does when you go up against a different code, but we'll go back and have a beer with everyone.
"It was a great result at the end of it too. It's nice to take a result like that into next year."
The Mustards made the most on an early 40-20 kick to open the scoring through John Lally on the following set.
The response from the Mungoes was swift as Kane Arriola capitalised on an error from the Mustards in their own half to find his side's first try.
A break from Hunt almost put James Scott over for a try five minutes later but scrambling defence from the union side kept him out.
Maher put his side ahead for the first time when he shook off several defenders to score from close range and make it 10-6.
The match went through its messiest period over the next few sets as both sides struggled to complete their sets but once Maher scored again, just before the end of the opening third, the league lads started to find their rhythm.
The Mungoes scored three times over the second third of the game without letting the Mustards make a response, which put the result beyond doubt.
Mustards had a couple of opportunities to score, on the back of Mungoes errors, but they couldn't capitalise.
It saw the Mungoes shoot out to a 34-6 lead with one third of the game still to play.
With the result already locked up Mungoes didn't take a step backwards as they enjoyed their most dominant period of the game.
Hunt opened up the final period with an excellent solo try, finding space down the right side of the field before cutting towards the middle of the field to wrong-foot his defenders.
Ray Sargent's inside step led to his try and then Lachlan Balcombe latched onto the end of a well weighted grubber kick to the corner to score and push the team past the half century mark.
Adding insult to injury, Mustards had Jordie O'Shea sent off for backchat with less than 10 minutes of the game remaining.
The Mustards had an opportunity to score a consolation try but the final whistle was blown with the union boys just metres shy of the line.
