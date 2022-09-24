Western Advocate
Body of young boy located after car was swept away in flood water at Tullamore

By Newsroom
Updated September 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:48am
The body of a five-year-old boy was located in flood waters at Tullamore on Saturday afternoon. Picture by SES Trundle

The body of a young boy has been located in a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters near Parkes on Friday night.

