TWO Bathurst '75 players have taken home individual accolades in the club's first season back in the Western Premier League (WPL).
Royal blue midfield Luke Mutton was adjudged as the competition's best and fairest, while his teammate and flying forward Agieg Aluk finished as leading goal scorer in the regular season with 16, alongside Orange Waratahs' Craig Sugden.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford described the individual accolades as a reward for the players' excellent season.
"I'm really pleased for [Agieg]," Comerford said. "He was a player that we probably wouldn't have considered a number nine at the start of the season, but that's where he found himself. He can play anywhere in that front three.
"It's also a great reward for Luke. He's worked really hard and he's pretty hard on himself when things don't happen for him. He sets high standards and he's a really good team member and people love being around him."
Aluk, who was playing under 20s for Western NSW FC in 2021, scored three goals in the opening two rounds of the 2022 WPL season, setting the standard for his form in front of goal for the rest of the campaign.
He would score another double in a round eight match against Macquarie United, before bagging a four-goal haul against Orange CYMS in June, one of just two players to score four goals in a single match this season.
"He's always had some great natural ability. He's quick with his feet and he's really good in a one-versus-one situation," Comerford said on Aluk.
"He takes players on and takes them on with speed. He's got a really good instinct when to shoot and when not to. There's been games that have been tight for us and he's been the one to get that goal.
"He's been fantastic and he loves the game. He's one of those kids that always has a smile on his face no matter what."
Mutton, the '75 skipper for the 2022 campaign, played first grade for Western NSW FC, playing 14 games and scoring three goals in the process.
While playing from the midfield for '75 in 2022, Mutton would still enjoy a healthy run of form in front of goal, scoring nine goals throughout the campaign.
"With or without the ball, he's a real competitor. He always wants to get the ball back. He's always looking to change the game, to have an influence and support players," Comerford said.
"Luke has always had that quality and he's another person [like Aluk] that rarely misses training.
"He pretty much played the way he trained. For me, to have that sort of player as your captain, it's just infectious."
Comerford said Mutton's playing style is exactly like his father Clint, who played for Bathurst '75 in the old NSW State League, as well as having stints with Macquarie United and Bathurst '75.
The father and son duo actually had the opportunity to play together this year, with Clint coming out of retirement to play a handful of games.
"They're just real competitors, they just compete," Comerford said on the two.
Mutton finished the best and fairest ranking on 22 points, one ahead of Barnstoneworth United's Grant Koch.
