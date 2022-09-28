THE class of 2022 at St Stanislaus College has marked the end of an era with a graduation dinner ahead of the Higher School Certificate.
They gathered at the school grounds on Saturday, September 24, where a special mass was held followed by the dinner in the school's Performing Arts Centre.
The Stannies boys were joined by partners and their families to mark the end of 13 years of schooling.
Following the presentation of students, guests had some time to enjoy their two-course meal before speeches got under way.
The head of college, Lindsay Luck, addressed the room, as did the school's head prefect, Bede Smeallie.
The night also included award presentations.
Year 12 students now have a few weeks of study ahead of them before the HSC exams begin on October 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.