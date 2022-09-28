Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Photos from the 2022 St Stanislaus' College graduation mass and dinner

Updated September 28 2022 - 4:10am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE class of 2022 at St Stanislaus College has marked the end of an era with a graduation dinner ahead of the Higher School Certificate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.