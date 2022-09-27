SEPTEMBER 23 was a night for celebrating for the Year 12 students of Scots All Saints College (SASC), who dressed to the nines to attend their valedictory graduation dinner.
The dinner was held at the beautiful Bathurst Goldfields function centre on Mount Panorama.
After posing for photos out in the garden, students ventured inside with their partners, families and SASC staff for the formal proceedings.
The graduation dinner followed a week of fun celebrations at the college to farewell students.
In the latest edition of the school's newsletter, team leaders Helen Jones and Duane Bailey reflected on the camaraderie of the cohort in their final days together and the years before that.
"We have watched them grow and mature over the past few years into caring, compassionate and mindful individuals while at times being part of a team," they said.
The students will now prepare to sit their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams, which begin on October 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.