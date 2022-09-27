Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Photos from the 2022 Scots All Saints College valedictory graduation dinner

Updated September 27 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SEPTEMBER 23 was a night for celebrating for the Year 12 students of Scots All Saints College (SASC), who dressed to the nines to attend their valedictory graduation dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.