The Neighbourhood Centre helps Ukrainian woman flee war and reunite with her daughter

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 27 2022 - 6:30pm
Iryna Selytska, her mother Lyudmyla Stepanenko, and Jackie Lanigan from The Neighbourhood Centre. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

AUSTRALIANS have watched the war in Ukraine from afar in horror, but for one Bathurst woman it was deeply personal and traumatic as she wondered if her mother was alive or dead.

