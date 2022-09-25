GONE are the days of young men being told to toughen up when life gets hard. Now they're being asked to open up instead.
Line & Length, a mental health social connection movement, held a one-off workshop with Charles Sturt University's sporting clubs on Saturday.
The purpose of the workshop was to start important, potentially lifesaving, conversations with young men about mental health.
Line & Length has a special connection with CSU, being run by six alumni of the university.
The movement was founded in 2018, driven by the suicide of close friend and CSU Mitchell Rugby player, Nathan Sharpe, in 2012.
Line & Length board member Charlie Newton was proud to bring the workshop to his alma mater.
"We thought it was a really good opportunity to give back to where it all started for us, where we all met and became mates," he said.
"We went back to CSU and did a mental health workshop for the rugby union and rugby league CSU teams.
"It was a one-hour workshop where we gave the players some skills in safe conversations around mental health, how to pick up on signs and symptoms of people who might be experiencing mental ill health or mental illness, and then how to have those conversations."
The players were introduced to the MATES acronym, which stands for monitor, ask, time, encouragement and support.
Mr Newton said MATES is a process people can follow when it comes to having conversations with someone about their mental health.
He said the workshop was really well received.
"It was good just chatting to them afterwards to see how well it landed. I think a lot of them were saying this was information that just doesn't really get talked about in that age bracket," he said.
"They all try to have this tough faade, especially in a rugby league and rugby union setting, and they really liked the idea of breaking down the stigma and telling each other when they're not feeling great and knowing what to do if they are worried about a mate."
As former CSU players, the Line & Length team were able to relate to the experiences of the people they were talking to.
"We were part of the rugby club in Bathurst, too, and we had a rivalry with the rugby league club where it kind of went further than a friendly rivalry where you would not necessarily like the people just because of the sport they were playing," Mr Newton said.
"It was great to just have really genuine conversations with these blokes who have this tough exterior and say, 'Mate, I've been there'.
"I've felt those feelings of trying to put on a mask and be the tough guy, and there's far more to life than that, and it's really important to make sure that these people are being honest with themselves and each other and looking after themselves."
Line & Length wants to make a difference in the culture of sport.
They're hoping workshops like the one held at CSU will get more young men to open up about how they're feeling.
"Suicide is the leading cause of death for that age bracket, so it just shows how vital it is that these conversations are had," Mr Newton said.
"There's a lot of great charities out there. Everyone is trying to break down the stigma, normalising these conversations, especially for this demographic."
In addition to the workshop, the rugby union and rugby league players went head-to-head in a game of league on Saturday, called the Line & Length Charity Cup.
The charity match was raising funds for Line & Length does, with the money going to funding the subsidised mental health first aid training it facilitates.
Visit the Line & Length website for more information or mental health support.
