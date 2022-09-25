Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi suffer 46-14 loss to Woodbridge in Western Women's Rugby League at Grenfell

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:06am
PANORAMA Platypi has fallen to rivals Woodbridge by 32-points in its open bout of the Western Women's Rugby League under 18s competition.

