IRISH gelding Cognac has booked himself a spot in the Big Dance after an impressive run in the Bathurst Cup at Tyers Park on Sunday.
The six-year-old, ridden by Keagan Latham, finished ahead of Tampering and Tudor Prince to take honours in the 1800-metre, $50,000 race, for trainers Richard and Will Freedman.
Foreman Brandon Griffiths said while the Irish gelding can be a tricky mount to round, he was thrilled with how Latham handled him.
"It was very tough. He had to do it the tough way," he said.
"Keagan summed it up pretty well in the first half of the race and he got him into a very good rhythm. He's a very hard horse to ride, so Keagan's done a really good job there.
"It was a great honour to win that race. There's been a great crowd, so it's always good to win the cup."
One of the main reasons the gelding proves to be a difficult horse to ride is because of his character.
"It's always going to be circumstantial with that horse because you've got to race him to how he's feeling that day," he said.
"He's got a mind of his own and he tries to control the race. You've just got to gel with him and Keagan's done that today."
The race was Cognac's first run since a fifth place at Dubbo on September 11, with Sunday's win at Bathurst the gelding's fifth career win.
"That now classifies him for the Big Dance, to $2 million race, which is for country cup races," Griffiths said.
"That's really exciting.
"The owners have been in contact with me all day. They summed it up pretty much, leaving it all to Keagan. We had the horse, it was just a matter of turning up today."
The Big Dance will be run at November 1 at Royal Randwick, with $2 million in prizemoney on offer.
