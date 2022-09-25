CHEERS of jubilation erupted from the grandstand at Tyers Park on Sunday afternoon, as Bathurst trainer Roy McCabe witnessed his mare Know Where To Look take home honours in the Panorama.
Backed as an outside chance, with some bookies taking odds of $61 earlier in the day, McCabe's six-year-old mare wasn't even meant to start Bathurst's richest race, originally listed as an emergency before being called into the 1300-metre race after a number of scratchings.
McCabe said the win is a major boost for his career.
READ MORE:
"It feels bloody amazing, it's great," he said.
"I was expecting her to run a really nice race. I was expecting to run a top three, but to come away with the win was a bonus.
"I'm only a small trainer. I've only got five in my stable at the moment. I'm still trying to grow still. I'm sure winning today's race will definitely go a long way to helping that.
"To me, winning a $110,000 race is almost as good as winning the Country Championships."
McCabe said the race has been a fantastic initiative by the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing Club.
"It's a fantastic race. It's put on by country horses in the lead up to the Kosciuszko," he said.
"It's been a race that's gone on in leaps and bounds. Ever since Bernard Ryan put it on, he's done a magnificent job. The club has done a magnificent job and it's just a massive boost to country racing."
The big win may be Know Where To Look's last, with McCabe confirming the mare is headed to stud, which was always the plan regardless on Sunday's result.
"She's actually going to stud. She's retiring this preparation," he said.
"She'll still get a few more runs and then retire."
The mare has now won four races across her 23-race career, with her last victory coming back at the same track in February this year, while the other two were at Muswellbrook and Scone back in 2019.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.