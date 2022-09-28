Students of Eglinton Public put their pedals to the metal on the last day of term, participating in a long-standing school tradition.
Pedal Push has been teaching kids road rules and encouraging them to be active for around 30 years, and after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the school's popular event returned.
Throughout term three, students have been learning about bike safety and road safety, in theory during class and in practice in the playground.
All of their efforts culminated on Friday, September 23, when students, teachers and parents took to the streets on their bikes, riding from Eglinton Public School to Simplot and back.
"It's been going since way back to the 90s, if not the 80s. It's a long tradition," organiser Jenny Eagle said.
"We do lots of skills training, like how to overtake and turning at roundabouts. We have the back playground marked out and hazards that the kids ride over in preparation.
"We do units of work in our class about bike safety and road safety and it culminates with the ride."
A few weeks before the Pedal Push event, a mechanic from Renshaw's Pedal Project visited Eglinton Public to check the students' bikes.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: St Stanislaus' College boys say farewell with graduation mass and dinner
They also had police liaison officer senior constable Rachel Joyce attend the school before they set off, to go over road safety and the expectations for bike riders.
The senior students clocked up around 10 kilometres on their trip, with a rest stop half way, while the youngest members of the school road their bikes around the grounds.
Ms Eagle said it's great to see the kids so excited and out being active.
With September school holidays in progress, and the weather starting to warm up, it's important for the kids to be aware of the road rules when riding their bikes.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'A real upsurge in tourism': Businesses enjoying post-COVID boom
"It's a lovely day where everyone comes together," Ms Eagle said.
"We're happy, we're finishing on a big high."
Ms Eagle thanked everyone who helped make the day such a success.
The parents who rode with their kids, the Eglinton Fire Brigade who acted as escorts, and Workcontrol who helped everyone safely cross the roads.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.