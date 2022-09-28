Western Advocate

Eglinton Public School students enjoy the return of Pedal Push

By Amy Rees
September 28 2022 - 6:00am
Eglinton Public School students enjoyed a fun bike ride on the last day of school. Picture by Amy Rees

Students of Eglinton Public put their pedals to the metal on the last day of term, participating in a long-standing school tradition.

