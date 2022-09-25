When it comes to adjusting from League Tag to tackle rugby league, the biggest focus is on defence.
So it's no wonder Panorama Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw has run his experienced eye over only one aspect of his side's game.
"Defence is all we've been working on, we've done nothing with the footy, not a thing," he said.
So it's no surprise their defensive line was hard to penetrate for Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon with Panorama running out 24-10 winners in round one of the Western Women's Rugby League opens competition.
Playing at Henry Lawson Oval, Grenfell, the Platypi women were out to a strong lead at half-time with a 10-0 scoreline.
Woodbridge clawed it back to 10-10 not long after the break but the talented away side were too strong, running away with victory.
With a host of players out due to rugby union, Panorama came to the game with only 14 and had to call up three from under 18s. As such, Grimshaw was impressed by his side's attitude and ability to stay in the fight.
"I thought we defended well for one another ... I thought we'd run out of steam and we did in parts but we defended really well and that's what got us the win," he said.
"I've got (Under 18s Western Rams coach) Kurt Hancock coming on Tuesday doing defensive work with us and you can see it's doing its job there with our defence, I think that's what won us the game."
While it was hard to find a flaw in the Panorama performance, Grimshaw was able to identify some areas he'd like to address.
"I thought their play the balls were very quick around the ruck, our marker defence was a bit how you going so we can work on that," he said.
While attack hasn't been the focus for Panorama, there's plenty of potential in the team, particularly when Erin Naden features at fullback.
In the second half, Panorama had a scrum on halfway, however they weren't being conservative.
A kick went into attacking territory from first receiver and Naden was well ahead of the Woodbridge defence.
However, a bad bounce stopped the fullback from achieving a try of the season contender.
Grimshaw added it's a sign of things to come when the side is full of instinct.
"We planned it at half-time, between me and the girls we noticed the fullback's (positioning) and it almost came off," he said.
For Woodbridge coach Scott Campbell, preparation for the season has been interrupted for the new man in charge with only one training session held.
Campbell believes once the side spends more time together, there'll be success that follows.
"I thought the girls went well today ... there's new faces to team, I'm new myself and getting to know the girls as well. They're really positive and they're doing a good job so far," he said.
"Once we get to training we can do a bit more, in saying that there's three or four of players from the grand final side that were out today so there's positives and we'll have fun, there's plenty of potential there.
"Our defence let us down a bit today but that's just fatigue and not playing together, and knowing where to be on the field so it was a new experience for us."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
