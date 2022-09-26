A PREMIERSHIP-WINNING captain once again, a Country Cockatoos representative and now his club's first grade best and fairest player.
It's been one the most memorable seasons of Peter Fitzsimmons' career.
Fitzsimmons' ability to guide the Bathurst Bulldogs, both on and off the field this season, saw him named the top grade's best and fairest player at Friday's club presentation night at Ashwood Park.
In a title-winning season for the Bulldogs' first grade there were many players who stood tall and inspired the team throughout the year, which shows the effort Fitzsimmons put in top finish at the top of the list.
"It was awesome. I put in a lot of work with Foxy [Dean Oxley, coach] to become a better leader and to play better, but also to try and help people around me play well and pull it together," Fitzsimmons said.
"It's more about what we've put into those younger players, rather than my personal performances, because I don't think I played some of my best footy this year - but maybe I'm just a harsh critic," he laughed.
When looking back on his premiership-winning season of Blowes Cup rugby union, Fitzsimmons puts the team's success down to their ability to adapt to new circumstances.
"I know it's hard not to compare 2019 and this win, but when you look at the difference between the teams I think that what we did in 2019 wouldn't have necessarily worked this year," he said.
"We had a lot of senior players in 2019 who were considering whether they would keep playing but this year I'd say 90 per cent of the team will be there for the next five to 10 years. We've got a very young team.
"We had to change things up a lot this time. In 2019 we had the toughness but had to learn how to play better football. This year I think we had the better football but we needed to learn how to do the hard work and develop a tougher style of game, especially against the bigger teams."
That toughness came to a head in the Bulldogs two determined finals performances.
Neither the 21-20 major semi-final upset over the Cowra Eagles or the following grand final success over the Emus saw the Bulldogs playing at their ruthless best in attack.
But what they didn't have in that department they certainly made up for with the impenetrable defence.
"Cowra have big bodies and will grind you out if you don't have that mental toughness and stand up," Fitzsimmons said.
"Then Emus are not only big and strong but they've got some really good footballers. Those are teams with two different styles but if you don't have that willingness to stay in it then that'll hurt you.
"Both of those teams were in front of us at half-time so we had to believe in the structure and the people around us to finish over the top of them."
Friday night's other first grade awards went the way of Tom Felsch (most improved), Matt Trapp (coach's award), Brad Glasson (player's player), Adam Plummer and Hunter Davis (best backs).
Josh Weekes and Zac McGowan were the second and third grade best and fairest players respectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.