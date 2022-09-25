IT was formed after a moment at Mount Panorama which left Dick Johnson in tears, so it is only fitting that Dick Johnson Racing will reach its 1000 race milestone at this year's Bathurst 1000.
Dick Johnson Racing, also known as DJR, was founded in 1980 after the infamous rock incident at Bathurst.
Dick Johnson was what he called "a nobody, a battler" that year and mortgaged his house to be able to join the grid for the Great Race.
He started on the front row but his bid for glory ended on lap 17 when hitting a rock and then crashing into the wall just after The Cutting. It left his Tru-Blu Ford with extensive damage.
"I came out of The Cutting with only seconds to make a decision, the way it was there was a tilt tray truck picking up broken down Commodores. I'd slowed, there was a white flag and there was the rock," Johnson said of that 1980 incident.
"I wasn't keen on going under the truck, so all I could do was try and get around the rock. I tried to go around, but I hit it and went into the fence."
The incident was one Johnson initially thought had ruined any chance he'd have of racing again, but the Australian public got behind him and support flooded in.
The donations he received kept him in the game and led to the formation of DJR.
In the years that have followed across 999 races the team has won 147 races, 308 podiums, 143 pole positions, 10 drivers' championships, and three teams' championships.
"What a ride the last 999 races have been, and I could have never imagined the extent of what DJR has become today," Johnson said.
"To reach 1000 races at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is a pretty cool milestone. I am incredibly proud to be the first Supercars team to reach this milestone."
Amongst DJR's success stories are four Bathurst crowns - in 1981, 1989, 1994 and most recently in 2019 when Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat claimed the chequered flag.
Naturally Johnson rates the Bathurst wins as some of his fondest memories, in particular his second win alongside John Bowe in 1994.
The DJR car that year started from 10th on the grid and had to hold off a late challenge from Craig Lowndes.
"Obviously Bathurst is a big thing to win, I really enjoyed the '94 Bathurst when we won because we had everything thrown at us, it was probably one of the most memorable," Johnson said.
"Every Bathurst win is memorable, especially the first, but some were very disappointing too, like '92 was a bit disappointing, things happened that were out of our control.
"There's been a lot of ups and downs during those 999 races, some good some bad and some absolutely fantastic."
The team is hoping to mark its 1000th race by again taking out the 161 lap endurance epic at Mount Panorama.
It will have two chances - the #11 Mustang which will be steered by Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto plus the #17 shared by brothers Will Davison and Alex Davison.
But even if they can't pull off a win on October 9, the team is one which holds a special place in both Bathurst's and Australia's motor sport history.
"Dick Johnson is the most synonymous name with motor sport here in Australia and across the world," joint team owner and executive chairman Ryan Story said.
"It's no secret that I was a Dick Johnson Racing fan as a kid growing up and to have joined the race team in an official capacity is something I am very proud of.
"Everything that the team has achieved is because of the man himself Dick Johnson.
"I am proud to be part of the most iconic race team and I can't wait to see what the next 1000 races look like."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.