Bathurst Touch Football looking for more teams to nominate for season 2022-23

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:01am, first published 12:00am
Bathurst Touch Football's Tony Lewis is hoping for good weather and strong nominations for the season 2022-23 competition.

RAIN, rain stay away - that is the hope of Tony Lewis as he looks to again have the Bathurst Touch Football competition rank as one of the strongest in the state.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

