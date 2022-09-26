RAIN, rain stay away - that is the hope of Tony Lewis as he looks to again have the Bathurst Touch Football competition rank as one of the strongest in the state.
Last season not only did hesitancy over COVID-19 impact participation rates, but frequent, heavy rain meant teams that did nomination were often unable to play.
That's why Lewis is crossing his fingers there's more sunny afternoons lying in wait for season 2022-23.
"Last year with COVID the numbers were down not just in the Bathurst competition, but numbers across the state were down and generally in sport too," he said.
"I think people are optimistic now we can get a full comp and things are back to basically as normal as they can be.
"The weather certainly didn't help us at all last year either, every second week it was rained out, the fields were just too wet to play on.
"We're hoping to avoid that this year and get a full comp in, you don't mind missing one or two games with a wash-out, but not five or six."
Since nominations for the new season opened the signs are positive. But Lewis is hoping to see more junior, senior and mixed teams nominate before the competition commences on October 24.
In season 2020-21 Bathurst Touch Football was ranked 10th in the state in terms of best participation rates for the sport.
"They've rolled in now, I've got 70 teams, that's a reasonable number and that's not counting any of the private schools and there's 30-odd teams each from them," Lewis said.
"Surprisingly the men's numbers have dropped, mixed has gone through the roof, women have gone through the roof, but the men's numbers have been pretty stagnant, but we'll wait and see what happens there."
Lewis said the maximum number of team nominations he can accept is 180.
Currently the Monday draw looks be full, but more teams are being sought for Wednesday competitions.
What should help is that there will again be no fee increase for those wishing to participate.
"That's the fourth year in a row we haven't put the prices up ... there's no need to charge people more than what we need to, it's a non-profit, as long as we're breaking even we're happy," Lewis said.
The competition is planned to run over 14 weeks, with a break over the Christmas-New Year period.
Finals will commence on Monday, February 27 and Wednesday, March 1, with grand finals set for March 13 and 15.
Registrations are now open online at touchfootballbathurst.com.au/ and will close on October 17.
