SHE is one of the most experienced representative rugby players - male or female - in the Central West, but when Melissa Waterford pulls on a NSW Country jumper this week it will still be a very special experience.
It's not only because Waterford will get the chance to test herself against the best country female talents in Australia, but do so alongside clubmates and friends.
Waterford is one of six Bathurst Bulldogs players in total who will be part of the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide - there's four Corellas and two Cockatoos - while her husband Matt will help manage both sides.
Both Bulldogs Blowes Cup premiership winning skipper Peter Fitzsimmons and fullback Joe Nash are in the men's Cockatoos outfit while Waterford, Marita Shoulders, Teagan Miller and Jacinta Windsor will line up for the Corellas.
"From our little club, we have six players coming out of Bathurst playing for Country between the men and the women's, it's impressive for one club to have that many people represented at the carnival," Waterford said.
"We'll all fly out of Sydney together and then men's and women's we're all in the same motel, same camp, run together, we play at the same fields, there's only one day we don't play together.
"It's the first time the men's and women's teams have travelled together and been at the same carnival. It's definitely got that same club feeling about it that Central West has, that we're just one club of people going away together.
"Hopefully we can bring the results."
The championships, which run from September 28 to October 4, will bring a different Corellas experience than what has been witnessed in recent times.
"I'm excited because it's actually the first time we've just been Corellas in years, we've been playing Chikarovski Cup which has the Sydney-based Country players in it whereas this is just purely Corellas selected from Country Championships," Waterford said.
"I can't remember the last time we had a nationals, so it's really exciting to go play at a carnival and be able to play against another state again like we used to. It's a really good opportunity for all of the girls.
"I think this the first time Marita will have played Corellas outside of the Chikarovski Cup and it's definitely the first time Teagan and Jacinta have played for Corellas.
"I can't wait to see what they can do. Hopefully they'll do really well and people see what we can see, what talented, young athletes they are.
"It's quite exciting to have this experience with your club-mates and some of your best friends."
The format of the championships will be a first past the post system. It means plenty hinges on each game the Corellas play - they'll take on hosts South Australia, Victoria and an Australian Defence Forces side.
The games will be played over two halves of 40 minutes which will also be a challenge given many Corellas play shorter format games on club level.
"For some of these girls it will be the first time they've actually played 80 minutes of rugby, a lot of them have only played 10s, 7s or have just begun 15s competitions," Waterford said.
"So 80 minutes will be a big change for them, it's only the finals at Country Champs that are that long.
"But it's nice to have more than one game and it's a first past the post finish, so it's kind of exciting that every game you really need to be on the ball."
Given last year's championships were cancelled due to COVID-19 and prior to that NSW Country was part of the Chikarovski Cup from 2017-2020, Waterford said she and her team-mates know little about their rivals.
However, that just adds to the excitement.
"It's going to be different because we've not seen a lot of the other teams play. South Australia played a trial on Saturday so we were able to watch a little bit of what they did and as for the other the two teams we're playing it's really hard, I don't think Victoria has had a hit out and I don't think the Australian Defence Force has had one," she said.
"So we'll be watching the teams throughout the carnival to try and work out what their strengths and weaknesses are.
"Half of our side was selected last year but didn't get to play so this has been two years in the making. There's some really exciting young girls in our team across all the zones and I can't wait to see what they can do at a national level."
