Six Bathurst Bulldogs will be part of Australian Rugby Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Bathurst Bulldogs talents Jacinta Windsor, Mel Waterford, Teagan Miller and Marita Shoulders will play as NSW Country Corellas this week.

SHE is one of the most experienced representative rugby players - male or female - in the Central West, but when Melissa Waterford pulls on a NSW Country jumper this week it will still be a very special experience.

