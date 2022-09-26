Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Amanda Turnbull wins all three of her drives at Canola Cup heats in Eugowra

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AMANDA Turnbull completed a perfect day out at Eugowra on Sunday by going three from three in her Canola Cup Heat (2,100 metres) drives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.