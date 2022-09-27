Western Advocate

Craig Freeman will bring his 2016 Ford Ranger Hot Wheels truck to the 2022 Bathurst 1000

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Freeman with his children Amelia and Hayden in front of their 2016 Ford Ranger-turned-Hot Wheels truck that will be at the Bathurst 1000 this year. Picture supplied

The Bathurst 1000 is no stranger to hosting an impressive line-up of vehicles, but this year's installment will welcome something out of the ordinary that is sure to appeal to the child in all who see it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.