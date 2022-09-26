Western Advocate
Weather

Weatherzone forecasting more wet weather for Bathurst, Central Tablelands on Tuesday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:30am
More wet weather on the way for Bathurst on Tuesday

WET weather is headed to Bathurst once again on Tuesday, however, the city might avoid the heaviest falls that is predicted to come to the region.

Local News

