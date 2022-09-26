More wet weather on the way for Bathurst on Tuesday

WET weather is headed to Bathurst once again on Tuesday, however, the city might avoid the heaviest falls that is predicted to come to the region.
According to the Weatherzone, there's a 90 per cent chance of rain for Bathurst on Tuesday, which could bring between 5-10 millimetres, with up to 5mm likely on Wednesday.
Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown said a trough is making its way across NSW, which will bring widespread falls across the Central Tablelands region on Monday and Tuesday.
"A trough is coming into the state on Monday, which will bring rain west of the Central Tablelands," she said.
"It'll possibly make its way over the Central Tablelands on Monday.
"It's looking like the western areas of the Central Tablelands will get the greatest amount of rainfall."
Ms Brown said Tuesday will see the heaviest rainfalls.
"Tuesday is going to be the biggest day for rain across the region but Bathurst is looking at about 5-10mm," she said.
"I imagine most rain, about 15-20mm, will be west of Bathurst. We're looking at the Millthorpe area getting about 20-30mm over a 24 hour period to 10pm.
"The heaviest falls will be on that western area of the tablelands, somewhere between Millthorpe and Cargo, maybe Canowindra too.
"Bathurst could potentially get into the 20mm range early on Wednesday morning."
