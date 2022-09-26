TIME is running out to cast a vote for Bathurst's favourite business and employee.
Entries for the Carillon Business Awards might have closed, but public voting for the people's choice awards will remain open for just under a fortnight.
More than 80 businesses and employees have been nominated across the two people's choice categories - Bathurst's favourite business and Bathurst's favourite employee - and it's now up to the city to decide.
Voting will be open until Saturday, October 8 and those who want to do so should visit the Bathurst Business Chamber website, www.bathurstbusiness.com.au/carillon-business-awards.
Last year's Bathurst's favourite employee winner was Vivability's Tom Fox, who told the Western Advocate that the recognition had given him a "bit more confidence in the work that you're doing and in your role and it makes you feel that the stuff you have been doing has been benefiting others".
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The awards' gala dinner, where the finalists and winners in each category will be announced, will be held at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, October 22 from 6pm.
Tickets are on sale for the dinner and, according to the business chamber, can be purchased individually or in tables of 10.
The gala dinner's special guest speaker will be Warren Davies, known as the "Unbreakable Farmer", who has a message to deliver about resilience, persistence and determination.
Born and bred in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, he bought his first farm at the age of 22, embarking on a life that would test him in many ways.
