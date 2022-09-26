PARAMEDICINE students at Bathurst's Charles Sturt University (CSU) experienced a change of pace on September 26 as they participated in the student-led Dare to Know conference.
This conference was a vastly different training environment for students, some of which having recently participated in a practical multi-casualty scenario on September 23.
The theme of the conference was the changing face of paramedicine and the student experience, and saw presentations by up-and-coming student researchers, post-graduate and honours students, paramedic academics and industry professionals.
These presentations included the importance of building strong teams, experiencing violence in the workplace, opportunities in paramedicine and mental health and wellbeing, and many others.
The conference was delivered via both online and face-to-face methods.
Second year paramedicine student Kaylah Borham found the conference to be especially compelling and educational.
"It's been quite interesting and I've learned a lot about new research that is going on," she said.
One of the biggest themes of the day was mental health, which is an emerging topic in terms of both workplace care and patient care.
"It's interesting to see the paramedic mental health side of things. Obviously it can be a very traumatic role and now there's a lot of research that's gone into it and ... we can see what else we can do from an internal perspective to better the treatment of patients," Ms Borham said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Fellow second-year student Emily Boehm agreed, saying mental health care was one of the most important facets of the job.
"We're not just ambulance drivers and we're not just paramedics, there's so much more to it than that. It's a lot of things rolled into one; we act as nurses, pharmacists, but really we're counsellors," she said.
"We're there to hold a patient's hand and to provide a sense of validation and help assure people that they're okay."
Mental health treatment, and the ability for paramedics to attend to people experiencing their lowest points in life was something that Ms Borham found to be immensely heartwarming.
"It's nice to know that we don't just drive around and help people out in those really life threatening situations, but you can just turn up and speak to someone who is a bit lonely," she said.
"We're social workers, above and beyond everything else."
Student leader and event organiser Tegan Grosfeld said that the mental health presentations were some of the most successful on the day.
"We had the CEO of Lifeline Central West come to talk about mental health and that was really interesting," she said.
For Ms Grosfeld, the day was about providing students the opportunity to develop relationships with their peers and industry professionals.
"We've gathered a group of presenters of an international capacity, leaders in our field, as well as breakthrough student researchers which really make a big difference going forward ... It's exciting to be able to come and meet each other and network," she said.
This networking is all part of a larger plan, to allow paramedics to go into the world equipped with as much knowledge and experience as possible.
"As paramedics, we want to make a real, hands on difference and on a small scale, that happens with every patient that we attend, but research in the field and utilising the field of expertise from industry professionals, that research is how we make a real difference on a big scale," she said.
Conference co-organiser Sarah McFaul said that this networking allowed students to get a glimpse into the future of paramedicine.
"It's important for us as students to meet some of these professionals who have been doing this research for ten years or so, and to meet attendees who were recent graduates. It was really good to network with those guys and see what our future is going to look like," she said.
Overall, the conference was a success, with senior lecturer in paramedicine Clare Sutton revelling in the opportunities the event provided for students from both an organisational standpoint and an educational perspective.
"I think the conference is going really well. The onus is on finding the capacity in students in terms of identifying who would be good speakers and what the process is to develop a conference like this," she said.
"It's also introducing the students to networks and providing them with the ability to broaden their knowledge about the profession."
As well as providing students and adept paramedics the opportunity to teach and learn from each other, students were also invited to join together at morning tea and lunch, with food being supplied free of charge.
"They get free lunch as well, so what more could the students ask for?" Ms Sutton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.