Young cricketers from around the region will take their first step into what they hope is a season to remember at Dubbo this week.
Six teams from around Western Zone will compete at the annual Max Shepherd Shield from Tuesday through to Thursday.
Dubbo starts its campaign against Orange on Tuesday while Gilgandra-Wellington meets Bathurst and Lachlan Shire takes on the Western Zone girls' side.
"It's excellent," Dubbo coach Ian Marchant said of the long-running under 14s carnival.
"It will get rid of a few cobwebs for some of the players who might have been a bit lax during the off-season.
"Footy and soccer has finished so this is a great carnival to get them back into the cricket season, especially the representative side and moving towards the higher carnivals."
Marchant and assistant coach Janet Mansour have plenty of talent at their disposal this week and they're quietly confident about the side's chances, but the carnival is also about much more than wins and losses.
Many of the players involved in this carnival will go on to represent Western Zone or play at high-level carnivals like the Youth Championships and this week gives them the chance to get back into the swing of things.
Every team will play three matches across the three days and the team with the best record will be crowned the champion.
Matches start at 10.30am on Tuesday, with Dubbo taking on Orange at the Lady Cutler Pavans ground.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
