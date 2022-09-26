Western Advocate
Early nominations point to a capacity grid for the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour

By Newsroom
September 26 2022 - 5:00am
The 2023 edition of the Bathurst 6 Hour is tipped to again have a capacity field. Picture supplied

ENTRIES have been open for less than a week but already a capacity grid is being predicted for the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour.

