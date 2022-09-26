ENTRIES have been open for less than a week but already a capacity grid is being predicted for the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour.
To be held across the Easter long weekend next year, early interest in the 2023 edition of Australia's largest endurance race is mirroring that of this year's packed grid.
Just one day after entries officially, opened 20 cars had been nominated for the race.
"Once again we have been blown away by the early interest in the Bathurst 6 Hour - I think I received the first entry form less than 10 minutes after it was sent out," event director Ken Collier said.
"There's little doubt in my mind that we will see another capacity field next Easter with the wide array of cars, brands, teams and drivers that make the 6 Hour one of the highlights of the calendar each year."
Early bird entries are open until December 2 this year, while entries officially close on March 10, 2023.
A capacity field of 70 entrants competed in the 2022 event, which was ultimately whittled down to 63 starters by the time the race commenced on Easter Sunday.
The 70-strong capacity remains in place, with a reserve list in place should entries eclipse the number of spots on the grid.
"The stability of the event, the regulations, the program and the profile of what has become Bathurst's new Easter tradition means there's great interest in the race every year," Collier said.
"As was the case this year, we're encouraging competitors to get their forms in as soon as possible to avoid possible disappointment down the road."
The 2022 race was a record-setter, with the BMW M2 Competition of Cameron Hill and Thomas Sargent winning the race from last position on the starting grid - the first time that had been achieved in 6 Hour history.
Young star Sargent battled Supercars star Tim Slade (driving Brad Carr's BMW M3) for the win late in the race before passing for the lead with a bold move at Skyline with just a few laps remaining.
It is thought to be the furthest back any Mount Panorama endurance race winner has started to claim a Bathurst major in the circuit's 84-year history.
Competition throughout the classes remained highly competitive throughout the day, while 49 starters finished the challenging six-hour enduro.
A record three-day attendance of 18,422 attended the 2022 event.
