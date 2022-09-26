Western Advocate
Health

Public consultation opens for Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre planning proposal

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of an aerial view of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, fronting Howick Street. Photo: SUPPLIED

THE public feedback period has opened for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) planning proposal, which seeks to amend the planning controls for the Howick Street site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.