THE public feedback period has opened for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) planning proposal, which seeks to amend the planning controls for the Howick Street site.
The medical centre and its associated four-storey car park is proposed to be built on the former Clancy Motors site.
At six storeys high, the medical centre well exceeds to the height limit in the Bathurst Local Environment Plan (LEP).
A planning proposal has been submitted to Council to insert a site-specific planning control in the LEP to facilitate the proposal.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has now authorised council to formally commence community consultation regarding the proposal for site-specific planning control amendments.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the planning proposal does not approve the BIMC or the car park, as it remains a state significant development and approval would need to come from the NSW Government.
"It only seeks to amend the planning controls for a new height and floor space ratio because the current planning controls do not permit the proposed development," he said.
"The site-specific controls proposed in the planning proposal would first need to be in place before a development application for the proposed BIMC and car park can be determined by the department."
The planning proposal will be on public exhibition for a period of 28 days from October 5 to November 2, with feedback able to be provided via the YourSay Bathurst website.
A public information session will be held during the exhibition period.
A submission hearing will follow the public exhibition period, whereby those who have lodged a written submission with council will be invited to attend.
Councillor Warren Aubin, who is also involved in the Bathurst Health Services Action Group, hopes people will consider the benefits the BIMC would bring to the city when giving their feedback.
"The services it will bring to the city in terms of health will be second to none," he said.
"... What it brings to the city is going to be these specialties that we don't have here that people are being shipped left, right and centre to go to for quite simple treatments."
While parts of the building will be dedicated to a private hospital, the remaining space will be used for other allied health services.
"It's not a private health facility, it's for the whole community," Cr Aubin said.
Some people in the community have raised concerns that a building of that height, 29 metres, would dominate the central business district of Australia's oldest inland settlement.
Others also fear it won't fit in with the many heritage buildings in the CBD.
Cr Aubin disagrees with both arguments, though, saying that it would be situated on the site of an old car yard that didn't contain heritage building, and it would not be the tallest building in the area.
He also said the developers told council that the height was essential to the successful running of the medical centre.
"It was explained to us when the proposal was first aired that the building had to be that design to actually work," he said.
"I've got no qualms with the height of the building. It's going to be an asset to Bathurst and I think it's a great thing, plus the fact that we get a car park twice the size or three times' the size of what we've got in that area. It's a win for everybody."
