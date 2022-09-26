A REDEMPTORIST priest, Fr Hugh Thomas, who has close to 40 years' involvement in the healing ministry, will be giving talks in Bathurst during the race weekend in October.
The healing retreat will begin on Friday, October 7 with 5.45pm mass in St Michael and St John's Cathedral and a healing service after.
The next day, Saturday, October 8, will start with a Healing Mass at 9am in the Assumption Church and sessions will be held afterwards until 3pm.
Morning tea and a shared lunch will be provided.
The weekend will focus on the healing of physical ailments, depression, resentments, addictions and other spiritual life.
Fr Hugh spent 22 years in the Philippines travelling and preaching in villages without a priest.
He became involved in the healing ministry in the 1970s, seeing it as part of his priestly vocation.
He returned to Australia in 1989, doing mission work from the Redemptorist monastery in Newcastle.
He then worked in Perth for 12 years, continuing his missionary and retreat work.
Fr Hugh preaches on the topics of healing, Marian devotion, following the Divine Will, the Eucharist and the Charismatic Movement.
He says he has seen many hundreds of miraculous healings during his time as a priest, saying "Jesus sent the apostles out to preach and to heal".
Fr Hugh has also set up many Chapels of Perpetual Adoration in different parts of the world and is fond of saying "to serve so good a master as Jesus does not disappoint".
All are welcome and the weekend will be free, with costs being covered by donations.
