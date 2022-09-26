Western Advocate

Fr Hugh Thomas will be in Bathurst for talks, healing retreat, mass

By Contributed
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Shutterstock

A REDEMPTORIST priest, Fr Hugh Thomas, who has close to 40 years' involvement in the healing ministry, will be giving talks in Bathurst during the race weekend in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.