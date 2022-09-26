THE five Probus clubs in Bathurst will celebrate Probus Day in October, bringing to the fore the ideals of fun, friendship and fellowship.
Probus began in 1956 in the UK and is now a worldwide movement in 23 countries.
In Australia, the Probus movement is under the umbrella of Probus South Pacific.
The Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Inc. was accredited and registered in 1987.
The first president of the club was June Darke, a retired headmistress of Bathurst High School. June held the position for two years.
This year the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club celebrated its 35th birthday at a special meeting where all members were encouraged to wear retro fashions.
The club gives ladies in Bathurst the opportunity to meet socially, enjoy guest speakers and partake in enjoyable outings.
Ladies in the community who would like to know more information about the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club are invited to contact: The Secretary, PO Box 863, Bathurst, 2795.
