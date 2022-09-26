Western Advocate

Bathurst clubs ready to celebrate fun, friendship and fellowship on Probus Day

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:38am
June Darke and 1998 president Joan Sargeant at the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club's birthday celebration.

THE five Probus clubs in Bathurst will celebrate Probus Day in October, bringing to the fore the ideals of fun, friendship and fellowship.

